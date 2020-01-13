TMC lashes out at Modi for making political speech from RKM platform

Kolkata: Flouting the principle of Swami Vivekananda that Ramakrishna Math and Mission will always distance itself from politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the platform of Belur Math to speak in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday.



Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the Prime Minister's statement about CAA at Belur Math does not go with the ideals of Ramkrishna Math and Mission (RKM).

"On a day when we are observing the birth anniversary of Swamiji, the PM did not speak on that subject but used the podium of Belur Math to speak in favour of CAA. We strongly protest against this and I will ask the alumni of RKM to bring this to the notice of RKM. This is not a good sign for RKM," Chatterjee said.

"The Hon'ble PM spoke on a range of issues. However, he has completely brushed aside the real issues, the needs and concerns Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has raised with him on several occasions," Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

State Power minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay termed Modi's statement as "not that of a Prime Minister."

"We believe that CAA should be withdrawn as it flouts Article 14 of the Indian Constitution that speaks about equality to the people of India. His statement seems to be an attempt at religious polarisation," he said.

Chattopadhyay added that 60 cases have been filed at the Supreme Court in this regard and TMC is awaiting the Apex Court's verdict.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim also criticised the Prime Minister for using the podium of Belur Math to speak in support of CAA.

It may be mentioned that in a letter to Alasinga Perumal, one of his disciples, Swamiji had written: "I am neither a politician nor a political agitator."

Mahatma Gandhi had visited Belur Math, while Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the Delhi Ramakrishna Mission. Lal Krishna Advani and Mohammad Ali Zinnah used to visit the Karachi centre to listen to Swami Rangathananda. Indira Gandhi was a frequent visitor to Belur Math as well. She was very close to Bharat Maharaj (Swami Abhayananda). However, none of them had uttered even a single word on any political issue on RKM premises. Following Swamiji's path, the monks of RKM do not cast votes either.

Modi , while addressing a programme in Belur Math on Sunday, said that CAA is required for the country and the students should play a leading role in this regard. They should try to convince others who are opposing it.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met the PM at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and urged him to reconsider the decision of implementation of CAA and NRC. She had categorically told Modi to withdraw the "draconian act."

The chief ministers of 10 states have already refused to implement it.

The statement of Modi at Belur Math, meanwhile, has also drawn the ire of the devotees of Vivekananda. "On Swamiji's birthday, the discussion of such a controversial issue from the podium of RKM is uncalled for. This is not expected from a person who claims himself to be a follower of Swamiji," a devotee said.

The devotees of Swamiji have criticised Modi on social media as well. "The Math authorities should think twice before allowing politicians to sit on the dais as they are becoming irresponsible and are using the platform of RKM deliberately. The silence of the monks of the Order is interpreted as support for the statements of the politicians. We have experienced this earlier," wrote a devotee of Swamiji from England.