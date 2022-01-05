TMC junks CBI's claim of not returning 21 cases of sexual assault for lack of proof

kolkata: Even as the CBI on Tuesday denied that it had returned 21 cases of sexual harassment and rape in connection with the alleged post-poll violence due to lack of evidence, annulling the Central agency Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the constitutional authorities must not be taken for a ride.



The MP also demanded that as no evidence were found in such cases—where allegations were raised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)—the national rights body must be dissolved for having served the political interest of the saffron party.

He reiterated that the Central agency was trying to cover up the matter. "High Court order was very clear. Heinous crimes of murder, rape and sexual harassment shall be investigated by CBI whereas other alleged offences of rioting, etc shall be investigated by SIT constituted by the state police. Let, CBI clearly say in how many allegations of sexual offences it found evidence and how many they returned to SIT for not getting any evidence. Even a single case of false allegation must be severely dealt with as a report containing the allegations was filed by the NHRC in Calcutta High Court," the MP said.

"CBI has not found evidence in 21 cases of sexual harassment and rape in post-poll violence alleged by the National Human Rights Commission in a report filed before Calcutta High Court. Hence, NHRC must be dissolved for serving political interest of BJP. CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG," tweeted Ray.

CBI in statement issued on Tuesday pointed out that as such, the reports, published in a section of media alleging CBI had found no evidence in 21 cases listed as offence of Sexual Assault by NHRC, contain misrepresentation of facts, were blatantly mischievous, grossly misleading and entirely false. Accordingly, the same are strongly denied, the Central agency stated. The Calcutta High Court, after examining the allegations, directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to form a committee on June 18 last year.