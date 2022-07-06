TMC: Judicial probe into BJP links with Udaipur killer, Kashmir terrorist needed

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of using its "members" to fan communal violence in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, demanded a judicial probe into the alleged links of the saffron party with the main accused in the Udaipur tailor's murder case and a terrorist nabbed in Kashmir recently.



The TMC shared photographs of BJP leaders with the terrorist arrested in Srinagar and the prime accused in the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and asked what relations the BJP has with them. However, the photographs were not verified by Millennium Post.

"Recently, we witnessed how comments made by a BJP leader have led to violence across the country. The BJP leadership had claimed they are fringe elements. But the reality is they are not fringe elements but part of the greater design of the saffron camp to spread communal disharmony," Kunal Ghosh, state Trinamool secretary said.

"Later, it was found that Riaz Attari, the prime accused in killing the Udaipur tailor, was also a BJP member. This only proves how the BJP is using its members to fan communal violence in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Ghosh added, showing a few photographs of Attari with BJP leaders.

Senior Trinamool leader Shashi Panja, who was also present at the press conference, alleged that terrorist Talib Shah, who was arrested in Srinagar, had BJP links.

"Photographs of Talib Shah have gone viral. A terrorist is having links with the BJP. This is a serious issue which needs to be probed. There should be a judicial probe into both incidents, and the truth must be unearthed. The BJP is using its members to fuel communal violence in the country," she said. He is a member of BJP's IT cell and a member of its minority cell. Their photographs with BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, have been circulated on social media, she said.

Two men, identified as Riaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Shashi Panja also demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma. The state police have also issued a look-out notice against Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet. Sharma's statement has lowered the prestige of the country across the globe. Her statement has hit the social fabric of the country, the TMC leaders said.

Ghosh and Panja said the BJP is unleashing communal politics to divert the attention of the people. The BJP has taken the country for a ride economically. Rise in the price of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and cooking gas has hit the middle class badly. To divert the attention of the people, BJP is going for communal polarisation, they said.

Panja said BJP's sole purpose was to confuse people by playing the communal card. She asked, who has been protecting Nupur Sharma. Even the Supreme Court's observation is very clear. "Under such a situation Sharma should be arrested immediately," she said.