TMC intensifies work to gain grounds in Jhargram district

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is organising booth-level meetings in those areas of Jhargram district, where the party had lost ground in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



The booth-level meetings are being held to ensure that the party nominees win the election in the forthcoming Assembly polls that are knocking on the door. TMC leadership in the district closely studied the results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls and identified the booths where it lost ground in the last general elections even after receiving an overwhelming response from electorates in 2016 Assembly polls.

The Jangalmahal district that had been carved out of West Midnapore in April 2017 comprises 4 Assembly constituencies namely Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram and Binpur. Jhargram Lok Sabha seat has these four Assembly constituencies along with Garbeta and Salboni Assembly constituencies in West Midnapore district and Bandwan in Purulia district.

TMC had bagged all the seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. But, the ruling party in the state was ahead only in Salboni and Binpur Assembly seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In a bid to take lead in all the seats in the forthcoming polls, the party's district leadership is laying stress on ensuring more intense participation of booth-level workers. "Door-to-door visit of booth level workers is important as the voters accept the words of their local people more than a leader from outside. The work of the booth level workers is to tell people about the benefits of the state-run schemes and at the same time to counter the canards spread by BJP," said TMC State Committee member, Chhatradhar Mahato, who is the party's face in

Jangalmahal.

This comes when the party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has stated that booth workers are the main assets of the party and urged them to give a tough fight to oust the saffron brigade in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Based on the strategy chalked out after close scrutiny of 2019 Lok Sabha polls results, the booth-level meetings have started from Nayagram Assembly seat. It will take place in Gopiballavpur, Binpur and Jhargram as well.

"Block wise identification of affected booths has been done and the meeting has started from Nayagram. For example, there are seven Gram Panchayats in Gopiballavpur I block. It would take seven to eight days to hold booth-level meetings in each block and the calculation shows that the entire district will be covered by February 15 and then we will go for rallies with large gatherings," Mahato said, adding that the booth-level meetings are held along with present MLAs in the constituencies.