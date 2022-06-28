TMC holds rallies across state, demands Suvendu's arrest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders demanded immediate arrest of Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition following the allegation made by Sudipto Sen, prime accused in the Sarada multi-crore scam that he had paid money to the former who used to blackmail him quite often.



TMC supporters staged a demonstration outside the CGO Complex in Salt Lake demanding his arrest. The meeting was organised by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

An eight-member TMC delegation led by Bratya Basu will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday demanding Suvendu's arrest.

Addressing the gathering Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool said: "CBI had filed an FIR against Adhikari after the BJP showed the video where he was found taking money in the Narada case. To save his back Adhikari joined the BJP and since then the CBI did not make any initiative to arrest him."

Ghosh added: "FIR named accused is meeting the Governor and making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister daily. He had received highest benefit from TMC. His father and brother were MPs. He was a minister and his another brother was the chairman of Contai municipality. He is corrupt and a conspirator and should be behind the bar."

Ghosh maintained that "the hands of the CBI officers are tied because of the BJP leaders who are preventing them from taking action".

TMC MLA Babul Supriyosaid: "Suvendu has become the biggest joke in Bengal. He was seen touching the feet of Amit Shah to prevent arrest." He asked TMCP leaders to send one lakh mirrors to Adhikari so that "he can see his face on the mirror before going out".

Sayoni Ghosh, Trinamool Youth Congress president said: "Adhikari has houses in Kolkata, Haldia and Contai and it seems the CBI does not know his residential address". Protest rallies were held in Contai and Haldia also demanding Suvendu's arrest.

In Contai the rally was led by Akhil Giri, state Fisheries minister. Trinamool leaders Seuli Saha, Rajib Banerjee were also present at the meeting in Haldia.