TMC holds protest rallies demanding release of dues of 100-days work

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) carried out rallies across the state demanding the Centre immediately release dues meant for 100 days work.



Sunday's protest rallies marked the commencement of the two-day programme to be held across the state.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee instructed party leaders across Bengal to hold protest rallies over the issue of non-payment of dues.

She told them that they should ask the BJP leaders who would visit the districts and the villages to explain why the Centre is not releasing the fund. Banerjee had also said if the Centre failed to release the dues then protests would be held in the national capital also.

In Howrah, the rally was led by Arup Roy, state Cooperation minister.

It started at Howrah Maidan and ended at Kadamtala Power House. Roy said the anti-people policies of the BJP have affected common people badly.

The rise in the price of cooking gas, petrol and diesel has hit the pockets of the common man. Moreover, the price of medicines has gone up steadily. For the past five months, the Centre is not releasing funds meant for 100 days work. This is vindictive politics and done deliberately to malign Trinamool Congress-led state government, said a Trinamool leader.

Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool, led a rally in North Kolkata.

Ghosh demanded that the state government's dues worth Rs 97,000 crore should be released immediately.

In Siliguri, the rally was led by Gautam Deb, mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation.