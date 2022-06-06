TMC holds protest rallies demanding release of dues of 100-days work
kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) carried out rallies across the state demanding the Centre immediately release dues meant for 100 days work.
Sunday's protest rallies marked the commencement of the two-day programme to be held across the state.
Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee instructed party leaders across Bengal to hold protest rallies over the issue of non-payment of dues.
She told them that they should ask the BJP leaders who would visit the districts and the villages to explain why the Centre is not releasing the fund. Banerjee had also said if the Centre failed to release the dues then protests would be held in the national capital also.
In Howrah, the rally was led by Arup Roy, state Cooperation minister.
It started at Howrah Maidan and ended at Kadamtala Power House. Roy said the anti-people policies of the BJP have affected common people badly.
The rise in the price of cooking gas, petrol and diesel has hit the pockets of the common man. Moreover, the price of medicines has gone up steadily. For the past five months, the Centre is not releasing funds meant for 100 days work. This is vindictive politics and done deliberately to malign Trinamool Congress-led state government, said a Trinamool leader.
Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool, led a rally in North Kolkata.
Ghosh demanded that the state government's dues worth Rs 97,000 crore should be released immediately.
In Siliguri, the rally was led by Gautam Deb, mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Uttarakhand: 25 dead as bus falls into gorge on its way to Yamunotri5 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
BJP suspends two spokespersons over objectionable comments5 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
India turns 10% of its petrol green; targets a 5th by 20255 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test Covid +ve5 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Nadal tops Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy5 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT