TMC holds protest rallies across state

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday witnessed a massive protest against the killing of five people at Sitalkuchi.



Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally from Burdwan Police Line to Burdwan Station in a wheelchair. TMC observed the day as a "black day" protesting against the incident and the party workers took out rallies in every block.

Intellectuals including Kabir Suman, Indranil Sen, Bratya Basu and Suvaprasanna held a silent protest at Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road.

Banerjee was found carrying a candle while leading the protest march at Burdwan and there was a black piece of cloth around her neck as a mark of protest against the killing of the youths in CISF firing.

While participating in the protest rally, Banerjee urged people to maintain peace and to cast their votes to avenge the killing of the five youths on the day when the "festival of election" was going on "in a democratic country".

Thousands of people attended the protest march at Burdwan and they were heard shouting slogans demanding arrest of the accused person who is responsible for the killing of the people when they came to cast their votes.

Banerjee also tweeted, in this connection, that: "EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!"

Suvaprasanna raised the question that it has been claimed that CISF had opened fire as the mob attempted to snatch their firearms, but no video footage of the same has come to light when almost every person carries a smartphone.

In every block Trinamool Congress workers were found holding rallies since morning. They were carrying black flags and wearing black batches demanding justice for the "innocent people" who were killed in

CISF's firing.