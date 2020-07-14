TMC holds meetings to make people aware of various govt schemes

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders held meeting across the state to make people aware of various schemes that have been taken up by the state government over the past few years.



Monday was last day of the six-day demonstration-cum-awareness campaign. Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress supremo had announced the programme on July 3. The programmes are prelude to the Martyr's Day virtual meeting which will be addressed by Banerjee.

July 21, rally will not be held because of nationwide lockdown. The significance of the rally has doubled as it will be the last rally before the Assembly election scheduled to be held in 2021.

The awareness campaign was held in all the 341 blocks in the state. Party leaders highlighted various projects taken up by the sate government. The latest being free ration to khadya Sathi beneficiaries till June 2021.

The leaders said how various schemes like Sabuj Sathi, Kayasree, Yubashree among others have benefitted the student community. Because of Kayasree early marriage of girls has come down while Sabuj Sathi has successfully reduced the school drop outs.

The state government has so far spent Rs 1,000 crore to check the spread of COVID- 19. Seventy eight hospitals have been made into Covid hospitals having around 10,000 beds.

The estimated cost of damage due to the super cyclone Amphan will be around Rs 1 lakh crore. Six districts had been badly hit by the cyclone.

The leaders highlighted how the Centre's policy to increase the prices of fuel has affected the middle class. They also criticised the Centre's decision to transfer the headquarters of Coal India and Tea Board.