TMC forms core committee to tackle infighting in its Hooghly unit

Kolkata: The TMC Wednesday cracked the whip to contain the ongoing infighting in its Hooghly unit and formed a seven-member district core committee for collective leadership in the district, party sources said.

For the last few days several senior TMC leaders and MLAs from the district had openly voiced their differences against district party president Dilip Jadhav.



Following this, the TMC top brass had convened a meeting of senior district leaders this evening and tried to sort out the differences.

There were some miscommunications. It has been sorted out now. A seven-member core committee has been formed in the district unit to look after the partys functioning. The party is united and we dont have any differences, TMC MLA and senior leader from the district, Prabir Ghosal said.



The BJP has made deep inroads in the district, a bastion of TMC post-Singur anti-land acquisition movement in 2008, and had wrested one of the two Lok Sabha seats from the TMC.



There are 17 assembly seats in the district, out of which TMC presently holds 15.

