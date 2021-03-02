TMC finalises list of candidates





Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has finalised its list of candidates for 2021 Assembly elections and it may be released any time soon.

Sources revealed that some ministers might get dropped from the list or their constituencies might get changed. The MLAs, who have not performed well in the past five years, may not get a nomination. It was learnt that TMC supremo was keen on nominating young party leaders. Some persons from the cultural world, who have recently joined the party, may also get tickets.

TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee met the members of the party's election committee at her Kalighat residence to finalise the list on Monday afternoon. Veteran leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, party's Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and state president Subrata Bakshi and youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee were present at the meeting.

TMC will have to nominate around 22 new faces to replace the MLAs who have either joined the BJP, died or expressed unwillingness to contest polls. Tamonash Ghosh and Mrigen Maity died while Rabiranjan Chatterjee and Chiranjit refused to contest. The first phase of Assembly elections will be held on March 27 in the districts of Bankura, Purulia, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram. The notification will be issued on Tuesday. The date of filing of nomination is March 9. The nominations will be scrutinised on March 10. March 12 is the date of withdrawal of candidature.



