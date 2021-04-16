TMC files plaint with EC, says Babul Supriyo insulted BR Ambedkar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP leader Babul Supriyo for allegedly defiling the preamble of the Constitution of India in a tweet on the birthday of BR Ambedkar on April 14.

Supriyo who is the BJP candidate from Tollygunge Assembly seat had tweeted offering tribute to BR Ambedkar — the architect of the Indian Constitution on his birth anniversary. Along with the tweet he attached a preamble of the Constitution and marked it as " Annexure A". The preamble that he tweeted had the words "Socialist" and "Secular" omitted.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien in his complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has alleged that Supriyo had insulted BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary by defiling the Constitution of India.

As pointed out by O' Brien, Supriyo's action is an offence under Section 2 (Insult to Indian National Flag and Constitution of India) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine,

or both. He had urged the Commission to take action against him. He had also marked a copy of the letter to Kolkata Police Commissioner for starting a case under relevant sections.