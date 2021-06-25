TMC files plaint against BJP MP for attempt to 'destabilise' state

kolkata: Trinamool Congress lodged an FIR against the BJP MLA from Dabgram- Fulbari for making a statement to set up a Union Territory comprising eight North Bengal districts. In its complaint, TMC alleged that such statements could destabilise peace and harmony of the region.



Sikha Chattopadhyay, BJP MLA from Dabgram – Fulbari on Tuesday flouted the diktat of the party and demanded formation of a UT comprising eight north Bengal districts. Even as BJP state president had clearly stated that the party was not in favour of any division in Bengal, Chattopadhyay pitched for the region's separate identity.

Debashis Pramanik,TMC Bloc president of Dabgram Fulbari lodged an FIR against Chattopadhyay at NJP police station. Earlier, John Barla, BJP MP from Alipurduar had made similar demand. Later, Saumitra Khan, party MP from Bishnupur, demanded setting up of Rahr Bengal out of Jangalmahal comprising districts like Bankura, Purulia, etc.

However, BJP central leadership had cautioned both Barla and Khan and asked them to refrain from making such statements. Khan had tendered apology for his statement. Pramanik said unable to digest the landslide defeat Chattopadhyay had made such an irresponsible statement that might incite people. He alleged that BJP leaders were trying to create confusion among people and were fanning the secessionist forces.

Pramanik demanded that these leaders were making such statements deliberately with an intention to create disturbance. He said such leaders should be arrested immediately.