TMC farmers' wing to stage protest

Kolkata: Paschimbanga Trinamool Kisan O Khetmojur Congress, the farmers' wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will organise rallies to protest against the Centre's anti-Bengal farmer policies on September 16.

Mamata Banerjee, Trinanamool Congress chief is likely to take part in the protest meetings.

Becharam Manna, state president of the organisation said seven or eight places have been selected in Hooghly and Howrah districts where

the party members would queue up in the agricultural fields after maintaining physical distancing. He said the Centre had deprived the farmers in Bengal. After Amphan the agricultural land in some district was badly hit but no money from the Centre arrived.

The condition of the affected farmers turned from bad to worse.

Moreover, the agricultural policy of the farmers did not make any attempt to improve the living condition of the farmers. He said Mamata Banerjee was likely to take part in one of the protest rallies in Hooghly or Howrah.

Trnamool's demand to return of the agricultural land to the farmers which was taken over by the erstwhile Left Front government to set up an automobile factory in Singur became a major issue in the 2011 Assembly election and ultimately led to the defeated of the LF

government. As promised by Banerjee she returned the farm land to the farmers of Singur following a Supreme Court order that had declared the acquisition of land by the LF government as unconstitutional.