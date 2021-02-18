TMC expels Zila Parishad president of Murshidabad

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Wednesday sacked the Zila Parishad president of Murshidabad Mosharraf Hossain on charges of his anti-party activities.



Hossain, who was known to be close to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was found holding meetings without any banner and flags of the party in the district.

At the same time the party leaders also came to know that he had recently taken Adhikari to Berhampore, sources said.

The district leaderships of Trinamool Congress including members of zila parishads held a meeting on Wednesday evening and decided to sack Hossain.

According to the sources, he may join Congress by the end of this week.