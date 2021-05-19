TMC expels 5 leaders in Malda

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) expelled five leaders for indulging in anti-party activities in Malda. TMC performed well in Malda for the first time since the inception of the party and bagged eight out of 12 seats. Mamata Banerjee had conducted an intense campaign in Malda.



The party expelled Tinku Rahman Biswas, president, Kaliachowk no. 2 Panchayat Samity, Malda Zilla Parishad member in-charge of power, Champa Mandal, and her husband Dwijen Mandal, pradhan of Hamidpur Gram Panchayat Zulekha Bibi and head of Gangaprasad Gram panchayat Amirul Islam.

It was found that these leaders had helped BJP or Congress in the Assembly elections. As a result, TMC could not do well in some pockets.

While analyzing the performance of the party, leaders found that TMC could not do well in the areas under these leaders. It may be mentioned that TMC has already expelled some leaders in east and west Midnapore for anti-party activities. The party is carrying out a drive across the state where all those who had helped BJP or the opposition parties will be pulled up.