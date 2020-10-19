TMC expels 3 leaders from party

BALURGHAT: In a significant political development, three Trinamool leaders were expelled from the party for their alleged involvement in financial corruption and misuse of power by the party's district leadership, as per instruction of the state high-command. District Trinamool chief Gautam Das said the three leaders Subhasis Paul, Sunirmaljyoti Biswas and Debasis Mazumdar were expelled from the party.



Das, conducted a press conference and announced the decision of the party.

Answering a question of the media persons about the decision of the party

against the accused leaders, Das said: "We have expelled the three leaders from the party for their involvement in financial corruption and misuse of power. They were earlier asked to give an explanation on August 24. We have received their explanations too and we are not satisfied with their answers and that is why we have taken a unanimous decision to expel them from the party."

Das said that Trinamool Congress is committed to the welfare of the common public will not tolerate any corruption or misuse of power by the party leaders.

"Through this decision we have given a stern message to the party's other leaders and workers that our party will never entertain any such leaders associated with corruption, misuse of power and nepotism," he added

It may be noted that Paul was posted as mentor of

Zilla Parishad a few months ago.

While Mazumdar was the party's executive president and Biswas was party's district secretary. Recently they were removed from their posts after Das took charge as Trinamool district president in place of Arpita Ghosh.