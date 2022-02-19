TMC expels 19 candidates who refused to withdraw candidature

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has expelled 19 leaders who refused to withdraw their candidature as Independent candidates in the forthcoming municipal polls in Jhargram and West Midnapore.



Partha Chatterjee, a veteran Trinamool leader, said 19 leaders who had refused to withdraw their names had been expelled from the party on Friday. TMC had expelled 26 leaders, including 23 from Nadia and three from Birbhum on Thursday.

Chatterjee said the party had given 48 hours to the rebel candidates to withdraw their names. While most of the rebel candidates agreed and withdrew their names, some others refused to obey and have decided to take part in the municipal election scheduled to be held on February 27.

Chatterjee said "no member is above the party. Everyone will have to follow the party's discipline and the party will not tolerate indiscipline in the party."

He said party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee had said over and again that all the party leaders and workers will have to follow the party discipline.

Manas Bhunia, the TMC legislator from Sabang in West Midnapore, said the dissidents were given 48 hours to announce in public they were leaving the race. Those who did not comply were suspended, Bhunia said.

The party expelled eight dissidents in North Dinajpur district on February 13 for ignoring the official list.

The list approved by Mamata Banerjee was physically released by Partha Chatterjee.

The 'fake' list was uploaded almost simultaneously on the party's Facebook and Twitter page. There were discrepancies in around 150 of 2270 names in the two lists.

Although the controversial list was removed from the social media pages on February 13 many of those named in it did not withdraw their nomination.