TMC expels 10 leaders for anti- party activities

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) expelled 10 leaders of East Midnapore for a period of three years for antiparty activities. The expelled leaders held important portfolios in Sahid Matangini Panchayat Samity under Tamluk assembly constituency in East Midnapore.



"They have been campaigning for the BJP among the villagers and were acting at the behest of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Such antiparty work while enjoying their respective portfolios in the party is uncalled for. So we have expelled them," Saumen Mahapatra, TMC district president, East Midnapore said.

The expelled leaders were members of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad that included Dibakar Jana, president of Panchayat samity, Bibhas Jana, Karmadhakhya of Panchayat Samity, Siladitya Adak, Panchayat Pradhan, Tanusree Jana, member of Zilla Parishad to name a few.