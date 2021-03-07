TMC embarks on poll trail in zest as wall graffiti takes centre stage

Kolkata: Within 24 hours of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee announcing the list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly election, party nominees swung into action and began campaign on Saturday.



Dr Shashi Panja, two-time MLA from Shyampukur started her campaign on Saturday morning itself. She visited Shitala Mandir area in ward 19 situated near Ahiritola Dolna Park. She spoke to the residents and took part in writing of wall graffiti requesting people to vote for her in the upcoming polls.

A rally was also taken out by the voters of Rashbehari Assembly seat from where Debashis Kumar, coordinator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been nominated.

The women supporters organised a rally and urged people to vote for Kumar.

The sitting MLA from Rashbehari Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is contesting from Bhowanipore which is the home constituency of Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram. Kumar who has contacts with the local clubs will be able to mobilize the youths.

Atin Ghosh, another ward coordinator of KMC is contesting from Kashipur—Belgachia.

Ghosh held meetings with party workers and took out a rally in the morning.

Ghosh who has been with the Trinamool Congress since its inception in 1998 is a well known person in North Kolkata. He heads the health department of KMC.

Moloy (Debabrata) Majumdar, TMC ward coordinator is contesting from Jadavpur Assembly seat.

In 2011 Manish Gupta defeated Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee from Jadavpur. Trinamool lost to CPI(M) in 2016. Majumdar is well accepted in the colony area. He took part in a rally organized by the local TMC workers.