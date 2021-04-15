"TMC doesn't believe in violence but knows how to protest against people instigating it"

Ranaghat: Trinamool Congress does not believe in violence but it knows well how to protest against those who instigate violence, said Abhishek Banerjee, president of Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) on Wednesday while addressing a rally here.



The leader slammed BJP leaders by saying that the 'outsiders' were coming to Bengal to trigger violence. Referring to the gunning down of four people in Sitalkuchi, he said: "Those who had been killed did not instigate violence. It is known to everyone who had directed the Central force personnel."

TMYC president said the outsiders who had been coming to Bengal like the daily passengers did not utter a single word about development.

"If they claim to be the largest party in the world, then they should talk about development. The promises they make before the elections are all hoax. They had promised to give Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account before 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which is a big lie. Again, they lied to the people by promising jobs to 2 crore youths every year. By now, people have understood their nature," he remarked.

He said the people of Ranaghat had trusted the BJP and voted for their candidate Jayanta Sarkar in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. "Did you see him during the pandemic? The answer is no. After winning the election, they never come to the constituency. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will again come to Bengal before 2024 Lok Sabha polls and make tall promises."

Abhishek said the people were so disgusted with the BJP that the national leaders had failed to pull the crowd to their meeting. The national leaders fail to understand that divisive politics would not work in Bengal. "Hindus and Muslims have lived together peacefully for generations and any attempt to break their relationship would be resisted," he added.

Abhishek said Mamata Banerjee's pro-people schemes like Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree and Sabuj Sathi had benefitted lakhs of people. "If BJP is voted to power, then they will stop all these schemes," he added. The leader urged people to vote for Trinamool Congress for all-round development of the Nadia district.

Abhishek took part in a roadshow at Kamarhati in support of the party's nominee Madan Mitra. The rally started from Kamarhati hospital on Old Nimta Road and ended at Battala Mondol para.