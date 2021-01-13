TMC demands Sovan's arrest for involvement in I-core, Narada & Saradha scams

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded arrest of BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee for his alleged involvement in all three—I-core, Narada and Saradha—scams.



"He is a part of a major conspiracy and was involved in all chit fund cases. Why will he not be arrested? He should be arrested immediately and if needed interrogate him in front of me," said Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. Putting forward some photographs showing Chatterjee attending an annual programme of I-core, Ghosh maintained: "The former Mayor of Kolkata was one of the promoters of I-Core group. He (Chatterjee) explained the reasons behind leaving Trinamool Congress while addressing a rally on Monday. He also told many things about Baisakhi Banerjee. But he

did not say a single line stating the reason behind joining BJP."

Coming down heavily on the defectors, Ghosh thundered: "Mukul Roy, Sovan Chatterjee and Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP just to save themselves. They had continuously misled Didi (Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banaerjee). They had then concealed actual facts from her and now attacked her mentally."

"My question to BJP is why they are allowing such leaders to join their party. Do they not have people with leadership quality in their party?" Ghosh raised the questions after raising suspicion over the "mysterious death" of I-Core Group chief Anukul Maity in a correctional home. Meanwhile, Chatterjee's former wife Ratna Chatterjee said that he must first stand in front of a mirror before advising the same

to others.

"It was none other than Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had provided him the political platform," she said after hitting out at the former Mayor for making false allegations against Trinamool Congress from a political rally.

"It is not right to defame the party, which gave him recognition, by labelling false allegations against,"

she said.