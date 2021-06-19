TMC demands immediate removal of Bengal Governor

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Friday demanded the immediate removal of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.



Commenting on Dhankhar's recent trip to Delhi, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, said: "From Day 1, he has been working against the interest of the state government and flouted every norm of the Indian Constitution. It has become a practice of the Governor to speak against the state government. He is functioning like a BJP microphone," he said.

Roy said the Governor had gone to Delhi and was meeting the Prime Minister, Home minister and the President. "From his behaviour, one can apprehend that he might be conspiring against the state government."

He maintained that nowhere in the country a Governor can be found whose sole purpose is to malign the state government.

About the post-poll violence, Roy said there had been some incidents of violence during the Assembly elections and after. "But not a single incident took place after Mamata Banerjee took over as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term. BJP was deliberately spreading lies on social media," he said, adding that many of those who had left their homes have come back with the help of Trinamool Congress leaders and workers.

He added that because of the timely intervention of the state government, the Covid-19 pandemic could be controlled. He said it had become possible due to the relentless service offered by doctors, paramedics, state government officials and staff along with awareness of people following Covid protocols and not going out without masks and maintaining physical distancing.