TMC demands arrest of Tripura deputy CM's son for insulting MPs

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded the arrest of Pratik Kishore Deb Barman son of Tripura deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Barman for misbehaving with two Parliamentarians in an inebriated state.



Pratik had misbehaved with Congress MP Digvijay Singh and AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a drunken state on Wednesday night in a hotel.

He also allegedly threatened the journalists while the Tripura police looked the other way and did not take any action against him.

Trinamool Congress uploaded the video and criticised the Biplab Deb government for unleashing a reign of terror in Tripura.

Trinamool Congress on Friday tweeted: "NO ACTION WAS TAKEN AGAINST THE SON OF TRIPURA's DEPUTY CM. He got into a brawl in an inebriated state. He misbehaved with Hon'ble Parliamentarians. And Tripura police simply watched the show!

@BjpBiplab 's #GundaRaj on full display!"

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of the party said such an incident is uncalled for and demanded the immediate arrest of Pratik. "Forget about misbehaving with the MPs, anyone misbehaving with any person in a drunken state should be arrested," he said adding: "The incident has once again revealed the goonda raj of the BJP in Tripura and indifference of the police."

He alleged that there is no law and order in Tripura and the BJP has unleashed a reign of terror and established goonda raj in the state.

"The voice of the opposition has been stifled and the leaders have been arrested on false ground," he maintained.