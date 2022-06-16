TMC delegation meets EC, alleges attack on party workers by BJP ahead of assembly bypolls

New Delhi: A delegation of TMC MPs met the Election Commission on Thursday and submitted a memorandum alleging an attack on their party members by BJP "goons" ahead of the assembly bypolls in four constituencies.



The party also alleged a conspiracy by the state's ruling BJP to carry out more such attacks on its workers.

The TMC alleged a meeting called by the party on June 15 was attacked by goons at the behest of BJP candidate from the Sarma assembly constituency Swapna Das (Paul) and other BJP leaders.

It alleged that during the meeting, a large group of anti-social elements carrying BJP flags, lathis and sharp-edged weapons assembled at Debi Chara gram panchayat areas in Katal Bari.

"They started hurling abuses at the locals for having attended the aforesaid meeting organised by TMC. They gave an ultimatum that no one residing under the aforesaid assembly constituency should join and/or support TMC in any manner whatsoever during the ensuing by-elections in the state of Tripura. Further, they criminally intimated the locals that if their illegal demands are not followed, there would be dire consequences," the complaint stated.

The party also alleged that in order to create panic and to ensure that their threats are taken seriously, the "BJP goons" barged into Brajaballab Malakar's house carrying lathis and other deadly weapons.

"They attacked each and every member of the household with the intent to kill, and at the very minimum, cause grievous bodily injuries. The attackers did not even spare the women and children present inside the house," the TMC said in its complaint.

The party said Malakar and his son were injured.

The TMC also attached some photographs taken in the aftermath of the attack with the complaint.

The TMC MPs alleged it is evident that the attack was a "premeditated plan" to kill the newly joined members of the party.

"Such an attack during the ensuing election has created an environment of terror in the constituency and the general public has been sent a message to not support the TMC in any manner whatsoever," the complaint said.

The party also demanded that an FIR be registered and necessary steps taken to provide adequate CAPF personnel in and around the poll-bound constituencies.

Bypolls will be held in Agartala, Town Bardowali, Yubarajnagar and Surma assembly constituencies in Tripura on June 23 and the counting of votes will take place on June 26.