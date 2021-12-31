TMC declares candidates for Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol & Siliguri

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday announced its list of candidates for the corporation elections in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri, which is slated for January 22, 2022. AITC has brought in new candidates for several seats in all the four civic bodies. At the same time, most of those who have previously served as councillors have been given tickets this time too. The list of candidates shows that Trinamool Congress leadership has laid emphasis on women candidates and a blend of old and young party leaders. Of the 33 wards in Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, the party has selected women candidates in 14 wards. While for Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 41 seats, 17 have been given to women candidates. For Siliguri Municipal Corporation, of the total 47 wards, All India Trinamool Congress has chosen 18 women candidates. Firhad Hakim said the leadership had approved the names of nominees for four municipal corporations, namely, Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandannagar and Siliguri unanimously



Sabyasachi Dutta who had rejoined TMC recently from BJP is contesting from ward 31

Of the four corporations going to polls, Trinamool Congress was in power in three civic bodies.