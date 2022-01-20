TMC councillor sets up 18 stations to reach out to residents of his ward

KOLKATA: Newly-elected Trinamool Congress councillor Biswarup Dey started an unique initiative for reaching out to the residents of ward 48 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Dey has set up 'Councillor's Station' at 18 locations in his ward to listen to the problems or grievances of the people.



"The main aim behind introduction of this initiative is to reach out to every nook and corner of my ward so that the residents face minimum hassle in reaching out to me with their problems. I felt this will be of immense help to those citizens, who are reluctant to venture out of their residence in COVID-19 times and come to my ward office where there is usually a gathering of people. It will thus avoid too much crowding in the ward office," Dey said. Dey believes that it is not easy for a councillor to know his ward properly unless he travels to different locations. "This will be a learning experience for me too as I will have a much better understanding of the issues in my ward," he added.

Handbills in two languages Bengali and Hindi have been circulated among the people in ward 48 regarding the availability of Dey at these 18 'Councillor's Stations'.

Apart from the 18 'Councilllor's Stations', Dey is available for giving a patient hearing to the problems or grievances of the people in his own ward at two junction stations at Durga Pithuri Lane and Raja Rammohun Sarani on weekdays. A cricket administrator, Dey had joined TMC in January 2021 and was given a ticket by the party to contest KMC polls held last month. Satyendranath Dey, the outgoing councillor, was denied a ticket. Dey said there are diverse issues associated with his ward that comprise Bowbazar, Amherst Street and its adjacent areas.