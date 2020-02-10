TMC councillor of Sreerampore Municipality commits suicide

Kolkata: Tension was palpable after reports came in that a Trinamool Congress councillor of Sreerampore Municipality allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train on Monday morning.



The councillor identified as Rama Nath (48) was popular and active in her area. She was the councillor of ward 16 in Sreerampore Municipality.

According to sources, on Monday around 11:30 am, several people had seen Nath sitting on a bench at platform number 2 of Sreerampore railway station while talking on her mobile phone.

At around 11:45 am when a down Seoraphuli local was entering the platform in Sreerampore railway station, Nath all of a sudden stood up and jumped in front of the approaching train.

Though the locomotive pilot applied emergency break, however, before the train could come to a halt, several wheels had gone over her.

After getting the information, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and other Trinamool Congress councillors and workers reached Sreerampore railway station. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

Police have started a probe to find out the cause of her suicide. However, her colleagues informed the cops that they were not aware if Nath was having any family problem.

Police may talk to her family members and also may search her house to find if she had written any note.

"A probe has been started. It is suspected that she had committed suicide," said K Kannan, Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Howrah.