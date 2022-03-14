TMC councillor of Panihati civic body Anupam Dutta shot dead

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Panihati Municipality and a Congress Councillor of Jhalda Municipality were shot dead on Sunday in two different incidents.



Around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Anupam Dutta, TMC councillor of ward 8 in Panihati Municipality was buying medicines at the Agarpara Tentultala area on North Station Road when two miscreants shot him. As soon as he fell on the ground, the miscreants fled. Dutta was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Belgharia where he was declared – brought dead.

Senior Trinamool leader and MLA of Naihati, Partha Bhowmik went to the hospital to see him. He, however, did not allege any involvement of any political parties as it was too early for making any comment. "I have talked with the Commissioner of Barrackpore Police. Police will conduct a probe to find out who is behind the attack," said Bhowmik. "Anupam Dutta was a popular figure in the area and this was a pre-planned murder," added Bhowmik.

Dutta had defeated the BJP candidate Koushik Chatterjee in the municipal general election that had taken place on February 27. The result was announced on March 2. While Dutta had secured 3207 votes, Chatterjee got only 1117 votes.In a separate incident, Tapan Kandu, Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality, ward 2 was shot dead on Sunday afternoon from a point-blank range. Tapan was walking along the Jhalda-Baghmundi road near Gokulnagar when three miscreants surrounded him. The miscreants shot Tapan thrice and fled. One bullet hit Tapan on his head and two bullets hit his body. Tapan was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi where he succumbed to his injuries later.