TMC councillor murder: One more arrested

kolkata: The police have arrested another man identified as Sandip Pandit in connection with the Trinamool Congress councillor, Anupam Dutta's murder case.



Police have arrested the nephew of Tapan Kandu, Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality ward 2, on Tuesday night for his alleged involvement in the murder of his uncle. The accused, Dipak Kandu, had contested against his uncle Tapan at the municipal elections and was defeated. This is the first arrest in this case.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, Manoj Kumar Verma said that till Tuesday two persons were arrested.

Sandip was arrested on Tuesday on the basis of the statement of Sambhu Pandit alias Amit who had shot Dutta on his head from point-blank range. Sandip will be produced at the Barrackpore ACJM court on Wednesday and cops will appeal for his police remand.

According to sources, initially, police had detained two persons who were present at the spot when Dutta was shot. But later they were released. Police are reinterrogating Sandip to find out who else is connected with the murder.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Chief Secretary H. K. Dwivedi held a virtual meet at Nabanna with the senior police officials of the state. Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Gyanwant Singh, ADG, CID, Niraj Kumar Singh, ADG IB and Vineet Kumar Goyal, CP Kolkata were also present in the meeting. Superintendents of Police (SP) and CPs of districts and other police commissionerates also attended the meeting.

Sources informed that just three days ahead of the festival of colour, police administration has been asked to stay alert

to avoid any untoward incident. Police have also been

asked to give importance to the IB reports and inputs to maintain law and order across the state.