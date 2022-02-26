TMC confident of victory in Barasat

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is eyeing a comfortable win in all the 35 wards under Barasat municipality where election is due on February 27.



Delivering on the promises by the previous civic board with amenities being extended to one and all, the district TMC leaders believe they can seal a convincing victory.

The Trinamool Congress candidates during their campaigns wanted to highlight a host of development projects, which have made a difference in the lives of people. Banking on those development works executed by the former Trinamool Congress-led board, the ruling party on Friday exuded confidence in its triumph in the upcoming polls in Barasat.

The outgoing civic board had brought about significant changes in the underground sewerage lines and quality of roads within the town.

Every nook and corner of the town is adequately illumined. People have majorly benefitted from the development schemes like Swasthya Sathi and Khadyasathi. Due to Duare Sarkar camps, people are getting these facilities at their doorsteps.

There are around 203 polling stations in Barasat and 129 polling premises. There are around 2,40,730 electors under the Barasat municipality.

The municipality has brought sea change in the health sector with the setting up of various new infrastructure.

Champak Das, who was the chairman-in-council for the health department, has been instrumental in bringing about these crucial changes. Das, who is again contesting from ward number 6 fought the Covid battle from the front. It was he who brought dengue and malaria cases under control last year due to relentless campaigns carried out by the health department.

"Many health centres in Barasat were in shambles when I joined office. We have invested funds running in a few lakhs for the upgradation of health centres in Hatkhola and Nabapally areas. Women had to stand outside the health centres for vaccination due to poor conditions. We have invested nearly Rs 75 lakh to enhance infrastructure. All types of health services are available in these centres," Das said.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led from the front during our fight against Covid. Banerjee set an example by visiting the streets to make people aware. It was an inspiration for all of us," Das further added.