TMC condemns party MP's remark on Goddess Kali

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress has condemned the comments made by its party MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess Kali at the India Today Conclave East 2022 on Tuesday.



The party has reiterated that it does not endorse such comments in any form.

"The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the AITMC tweeted.

While speaking at the.event Moitra who is an MP

from Krishnanagar in Nadia reacted to a controversy over a movie poster, where Goddess Kali was seen smoking a cigarette.

The leader had said that to her goddess Kali is a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess."

She had also mentioned that people should have the freedom to imagine their Goddess. After her comments went viral Moita issued a clarification attacking the Sangh Parivar.

"To all you sanghis – lying will NOT make you better

hindus. I NEVER backed

any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking.

Suggest you visit my Maa

Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," she tweeted.