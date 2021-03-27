TMC complains to Chief Electoral Officer against BJP

Kolkata: A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that BJP had been harbouring miscreants from outside in various places in East Midnapore, including Nandigram.



Apprehending that these miscreants may jeopardise the conduct of free and fair polls in the district, TMC urged the Election Commission to take suitable measures like deploying additional Central forces in these areas.

The TMC delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar furnished details of nine locations in Assembly constituencies of Patashpur, Khejuri, Bhagabanpur, Egra and Nandigram, where armed criminals were being allegedly harboured. The operation, as per TMC's complaint, had been planned by BJP nominee from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari.

"We have submitted evidence in support of our claims and urged the CEO to take necessary measures for ensuring free and fair elections in East Midnapore," Ghosh Dastidar said.

She added that outsiders from Kolkata, Mahisadal and some other areas had been sheltered in houses of saffron party supporters particularly in Nandigram. "The Commission should ensure that anybody who is not a voter of Nandigram should not be present there with elections scheduled to be held on April 1," she maintained.

Ghosh Dastidar said her party's nominee from Khejuri had been allegedly attacked by miscreants backed by BJP on Thursday evening.

"Attack on any party candidate is not at all desirable and it is the responsibility of the Commission to provide security to a candidate. We have asked the Commission to take steps in this regard," Ghosh Dastidar added.

The delegation further alleged that the Central forces were patrolling only in main thoroughfares at different places and urged the Commission to issue directions to the forces so that they take steps to make such areas criminal free.