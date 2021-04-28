TMC complains against Mithun for violating Covid norms in rally

Kolkata: Allegation has come up against actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for violating Covid norms by holding an election campaign at Sainthia in Birbhum in which there were at least 1,000 people.



The TMC lodged a complaint against Chakraborty and local BJP candidate Piya Saha for holding "the meeting at Mohammad Bazar area, near the police station, with more than 1,000 supporters and not maintaining the Covid rules".

It needs a mention that the Election Commission has put a restriction on roadshows or 'padyatras' and restricted public rallies to an attendance of 500 people. The EC had also disallowed cycle, bike or vehicle rallies for the purpose of campaigning. The restriction was imposed on April 23 following the abnormal surge in Covid cases in the state.

Nilabati Saha, TMC candidate from Sainthia, said: "They hardly care about the health of common people. It once again proved that they can even put the lives of people at stake just to gain political mileage. We have lodged a complaint in this connection and expect the EC to take necessary action."

Monday was the last day of campaigning for the eighth phase and Chakraborty had flown to Sainthia in a chopper to campaign for the BJP candidate in the Assembly segment.

Sources said BJP was given permission to hold the programme with only a maximum of 250 people. TMC claimed that there was a gathering of at least 1,000 people and no Covid norms of maintaining physical distancing were followed. "We have provided photographs and video clippings showing a huge turnout of people when Chakraborty reached the place. It was at 6.08 pm on Monday when the TMC candidate had lodged the complaint by sending an e-mail.

The BJP candidate, however, brushed aside all allegations claiming that they have followed all norms and there were not more than 250 people. "It is a baseless allegation of the TMC," she said.

Chakraborty did not take the stage in another campaign at Ilambazar in Birbhum district only and gave his speech standing near the chopper itself considering that legal steps would be taken against him if he goes to the stage as he felt that there was a gathering of more than 500 people, but he went to the stage at Mohammadbazar in Sainthia and addressed the gathering.

District authorities of Malda had lodged a complaint against Chakraborty a few days ago for violating Covid norms. Though a strong rumour spread on Tuesday that he got infected to Covid, he tweeted later: "After an extensive campaigning for more than a month I am enjoying my holiday with my favorite food "Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto"."