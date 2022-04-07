TMC claims Cong helping BJP create false narrative about 'lawlessness' in Bengal

kolkata: On a day when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in connection with the Jhalda Congress councillor Tapan Kandu murder, his friend and eye witness to the murder, Niranjan Baishnab alias Shefal committed suicide.



Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused Congress of joining hands with the BJP in creating a "false narrative" about alleged lawlessness and maligning the state government.

Commenting on the unnatural death of Baishnab, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that efforts are being made to divert the needle of suspicion towards the state police and the ruling party.

The CBI on Tuesday started an investigation into the murder of Kandu, Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia district.

The central agency is likely to question the superintendent of police of the district and the inspector in charge of Jhalda police station.

"Any death is unfortunate, but the way the TMC and the state police are being blamed for it is unacceptable. We condemn it.

First of all, the murder case of Tapan Kandu is being investigated by the CBI. But still, the Congress and the opposition are trying to put the blame on the TMC," Ghosh said.

The body of Niranjan Baishnab, a close associate of Kandu and an eye-witness to his murder last month, was found hanging in his house in Jhalda on Wednesday.

In a note recovered from his room, Baishnab purportedly claimed that he was under severe stress because of repeated phone calls from the police in connection with the councillor's killing.

Local people are demanding a CBI investigation into Baishnab's death too.

"The Congress in Bengal has joined hands with the BJP to create a false narrative about lawlessness and malign the state government. In every case, they (Congress and BJP) want a CBI investigation. But when the same CBI knocks at the door of Congress leaders, they oppose it," the TMC leader said.