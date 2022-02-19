TMC civic poll candidate assaulted, Suvendu's security personnel blamed

KOLKATA: Suprakash Giri, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in Ward 13 of Contai municipality and also the son of Fisheries minister Akhil Giri, was allegedly assaulted by the security personnel of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday evening.



Suprakash also alleged that the Central force personnel also vandalised an election camp. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm when Suprakash was campaigning near the Contai supermarket area. At the same time, Adhikari was passing through the area. It had been alleged that when TMC workers were shouting slogans, Adhikari himself spotted Suprakash from the car. Soon, his security personnel got down from their vehicles and started pushing the TMC workers. Seeing the party workers getting harassed, Supraksh tried to intervene but he was allegedly assaulted by the Central force personnel.

Suprakash even fell on the road as Adhikari's security personnel hit him with the butt of their firearm and grabbed him by his throat.

Till last reports came in, Suprakash had been undergoing treatment at the Contai hospital. Later, Akhil said his son was attacked by Adhikari's security personnel without any provocation. He later lodged a complaint at the Contai police station.

Meanwhile, TMC workers demonstrated in front of the police station, demanding immediate action against Adhikari and his security personnel.

TMC leaders and workers would organise a protest rally, demanding justice on Saturday in Contai.