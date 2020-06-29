TMC chief to hold virtual meet with party leaders on July 3

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting on July 3 to discuss

the ways to be followed to celebrate the Martyr's Day on July 21.

She will be meeting party leaders, district presidents and other functionaries. Due to COVID- 19 pandemic as no gathering is allowed, TMC has decided to hold a virtual rally to observe the martyr's day.

Political experts said what message Mamata Banerjee gives to her leaders on July 3 is of utmost importance. She has categorically said that the party will not tolerate any corruption or nepotism in the distribution of relief materials among the Amphan victims.

Also, she is likely to give the blueprint which will be followed to counter the orchestrated canard spread by the BJP in social media against Trinamool Congress.

The party will go all out against the BJP and launch campaign against its indifference towards Amphan victims and false criticism of the state government in controlling COVID- 19 pandemic.