TMC chief is my inspiration, no question of any rift: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee made it clear on Tuesday that the party's chairperson and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been instrumental in teaching him to fight against all divisive forces and instilled the courage to contest all adversities with head held high is his inspiration. He further reiterated that he is one of the soldiers in Mamata Banerjee's team and he will work according to the directions of the party chairperson and there was no question of any rift.



Speaking to a private news channel, Banerjee said: "Mamata Banerjee is my leader. She has fought many battles with her head held high. And looking at her, I have not only gathered strength and inspiration but also understood that nothing is more important than fighting for our people. Nothing is more important than serving our people. Our Hon'ble chairperson is our guiding light. She is the person who taught us to fight against all divisive forces. She is the person who gave us the courage to fight against all adversities with our heads held high."

Abhishek's statement assumes significance with a certain section of the media reporting a rift between him and the party supremo. She, in a recent emergency meeting, dissolved all national posts, including that of the party national general-secretary that was held by Abhishek, while constituting a 20-member working committee which made the opposition vocal about the rift.

Abhishek had started his journey as the TMC national general-secretary by reaching out to all the seniors. He personally met them and sought their blessings.

According to party insiders, Abhishek had proposed the "one person, one post" policy which created dissent among a section of seniors as immediately some of them had lost their posts.

The decentralisation of power was also the mantra through which the burden on any particular leader would reduce, Abhishek thought, say party sources.