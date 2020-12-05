TMC changes presidents of three blocks

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday has changed presidents of three blocks in East Midnapore.



Swadesh Ranjan Das has been made the new president of Nandigram block I replacing Meghnath Pal. Shashanka Sekhar Jana has become the new president of Bhagabanpur block II replacing Manab Payera. President of Nandakumar block Sukumar Bera has been changed. The possibility of changing the president of Kanthi I block and vice president of Kanthi II block cannot be ruled out.

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee had given direction on Friday itself to bring some changes in the posts of the party in East Midnapore. The party's leadership on Saturday made the changes accordingly.