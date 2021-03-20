TMC chalks out plan to guard strongrooms

Contai: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has charted out its plan to guard the strongrooms, especially in the districts where elections will be a long-drawn affair before the counting on May 2.



The step has been taken following directions of the party's Chairperson to ensure round-the-clock close monitoring of the strongrooms, fearing EVM tampering after the votes are cast.

"Do not leave the place even if Central forces personnel or the state police tell you to," the TMC chief said at Egra on Friday.

Elections in the first (March 27) and second (April 1) phases are going to be held in 60 Assembly constituencies in all the four Jangalmahal districts — Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore — and South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. TMC leadership in these districts have chalked out a detailed plan of action for the surveillance.

Teams comprising 40 to 50 'dedicated and committed' workers have been formed for most of the districts where counting will take place after more than a month of the polls.

Since not more than two party workers will be allowed to remain at the camp at a time, TMC in West Midnapore would deploy a couple of their party workers in two shifts in a day, said a TMC leader.

The number of party workers in such teams will be less in districts, where the counting will take place within five to 10 days of the elections.

Ajit Maity, TMC West Midnapore district president, said: "The youths are with us. Many of our young party workers have come forward, showing a willingness to take up the task. We will be sending only committed workers."

The main task of these volunteers will be to ensure that the seal on the strong room remains intact. "These volunteers will not have to worry about food and water. We will keep supplying food four times a day, including breakfast and snacks. So, they will not have to consume food and water given by any unknown person," said another party leader from Purulia.

"We are also keeping a watch in case there is any fresh direction from the Election Commission in this regard," said TMC candidate from Tamluk Saumen Mahapatra.

District presidents and other senior leaders would supervise the situation by visiting the place at least twice every day.