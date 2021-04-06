TMC candidates join poll fray, file nominations

KOLKATA: Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay submitted his nomination on Monday afternoon.



Accompanied by Sandip Bakshi and other leaders Chattopadhyay submitted his nomination. Four time MLA, Chattopahyay is contesting from Bhowanipore Assembly seat which fell vacant after TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, the sitting MLA, contested from Nandigram.

Atin Ghosh, Trinamool leader, filed his nomination from Kashipur- Belgachia seat. The sitting MLA Mala Saha is not contesting from the seat on health ground.

Sabitri Mitra and Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury filed their nominations from Manikchowk and Englishbazar seats in Malda. Veteran Trinamool leader and the outgoing state Agriculture minister Ashis Banerjee, four-time MLA, filed his nomination from Rampurhat seat in Birbhum.

Sayani Ghosh, actor-turned-politician submitted her nomination from Asansol south seat. Pradeep Majumdar who was the Agriculture advisor to the state government from 2016 and Biswanath Pariyal submitted their nomination from Durgapur East and Durgapur West seats in Burdwan West district. Narendranath Chakraborty, Trinamool leader filed his nomination from Pandabeshwar seat.

As many as six Trinamool Congress candidates filed nomination in South Dinajpur. They filed papers at Balurghat district administration office on Monday.