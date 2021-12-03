TMC candidates focusing more on door-to-door campaign

KOLKATA: With the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election barely two weeks away, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates are leaving no stones unturned to reach out to the voters in various wards.



Atin Ghosh, out going member of board of coordinators, conducted a door-to-door campaign. A well-known figure in ward 11, Ghosh was elected from the same ward for the first time in 1985 when the member, mayor-in-council system was introduced.

He is visiting every household, urging people to vote for him for uninterrupted continuation of the works that have been taken up for the development of the ward.

Under his leadership, 16 Dengue detection centres and urban health centres had been set up in every ward, where treatment is given to the residents free-of-cost.

Malaria detection centres have also been set up.

The steps taken up by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to combat dengue and malaria had been acknowledged by the union Health ministry two years ago.

"I have been keeping contact with the people of the area since 1985. They have voted for me in the past. I am going to them and urging them to cast a vote in favour of Trinamool Congress to carry on with the work," he said.

Mohan Kumar Gupta, coordinator of ward 17, is famous for working for the development of the ward round the year. Vast areas of Hatibagan fall under his ward. "I am putting maximum stress on door-to-door campaigns, besides holding central rallies," he said.

Vasundhara Goswami, daughter of former state PWD minister and RSP leader Kshiti Goswami, visited every household on Thursday morning.

"I am listening to the grievances of the people and will try to sort them out," she said.

Infighting in BJP once again came out in the open with the party sacking Chandrashekhar Basotia for venting out his grievances before the press.

After failing to get a ticket, Basotia alleged that Arjun Singh and Kalyan Chaubey had given tickets to the new entrants from Trinamool in north Kolkata ignoring the old guards. He was removed from the party for anti-party activities.