TMC candidates file nomination for Siliguri civic polls

Darjeeling: All 47 Trinamool Congress contenders for the Siliguri Municipal Corporation elections filed their nominations on Monday. January 3rd was the last day of filing nominations for the polls scheduled for January 22.



The list included former Minister Gautam Deb. He was the Chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation. He will be contesting from Ward number 33.

This is a very known turf for me. I have contested and won Assembly elections and Corporation elections too. This is my 5th Corporation election. I contested in 2009 in the SMC election. 4 times I won from 17 number Ward. Twice I was the opposition leader and Once had contested for the Mayor's seat but the Congress and CPIM tacit understanding had resulted in my defeat. Following that I went on to contest Assembly elections and had joined the cabinet. We will definitely form the board this time" stated Deb.