TMC campaign in full swing as Babul Supriyo & Shatrughan Sinha hit roads

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) conducted campaigns in top gear in Ballygunge and Asansol where by-elections will be held on April 12.

Babul Supriyo is the party's nominee for the Ballygunge Assembly seat while Shatrughan Sinha is the candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

Trinamool is leaving no stone unturned to increase the margin in the by-elections.

In absence of Debashis Kumar, Rashbehari MLA and south Kolkata district president of Trinamool who is receiving treatment at a nursing home, Baishanor Chatterjee is accompanying Babul. He spent the morning in a door-to-door campaign on Sunday.

In Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha took part in a road-show on Sunday. He promised to carry out all-round development work. From April 2 to 5 there will be campaigning without a microphone due to the Higher Secondary examination.

Again it will resume on April 6.