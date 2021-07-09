TMC Budget better than Left: BJP MLA

KOLKATA: While comparing the state Budget prepared by Amit Mitra and his predecessor Ashim Dasgupta, BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri said the Budget in the time of Trinamool Congress was better than the one presented by the erstwhile Left Front government.



Lahiri, who himself is an economist, made his observation during an interaction with the media. He took part in the debate on the state Budget which was presented by the Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday.

His statement came when asked to compare the Budget of the Trinamool Congress regime with that of the erstwhile Left Front. He was asked about the same while interacting with the media after discussions over the Budget in the state Assembly.

"This is a very difficult question to answer. I know both of them so well. But it is my belief that the present government is better than the Left Front government," said the BJP MLA from Balurghat.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday did not attend the Business Advisory Committee meeting claiming that they skipped the meeting as their request for adjournment motion over the vaccination scam case was not accepted.