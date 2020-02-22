TMC & BJP workers clash at Durgapur
Kolkata: A clash broke out between the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers at Durgapur following a dispute over organising a social programme in the area.
Sources said that some miscreants opened fire during the clash. It was also claimed that the police found an empty shell from the spot of the clash.
After preliminary investigation the police came to
know that local Trinamool Congress leaders had
organised a programme at Mohan Kumar Mangalam Park at Durgapur.
The trouble broke out when workers were restricted
from erecting the make shift bamboo structure for the programme.
One Debashis Roy, who took the park in lease, protested against organising the programme and it led to all trouble.
The situation took a worse turn when both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers reached the venue. They got engaged into a clash following heated exchange of words. Valuables in an adjacent restaurant were vandalised.
Some miscreants opened fire when workers of both parties were engaged in the clash. The situation led to tension in the area and a large contingent of police was pressed at the spot to maintain law and order in the area.
A senior police officer said that a probe has been initiated in this connection and all necessary steps have been taken up to arrest the miscreants.
