TMC bags 99% seats, BJP fails to open account
kolkata: While the BJP failed to open its account in the home turf of its leader Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Cooperative election in Nandigram by an overwhelming majority as it bagged 99 per cent seats.
Out of 52 seats, Trinamool Congress has won 51 seats, while the Left Front got 1 seat.
Nandigram is believed to be a BJP stronghold since Suvendu Adhikari won the Assembly seat by defeating Mamata Banerjee in 2021 Assembly election.
Before the Cooperative election, Adhikari had held series of meetings
and made an impression as if people had lost faith in Trinamool Congress.
Trinamool candidates and supporters took part in a victory rally and smeared green 'abir' on each other.
Accepting defeat, BJP leaders said it did not reflect the minds of the people in general.
