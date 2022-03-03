TMC bags 20 out of 35 seats in Kharagpur that falls under Dilip Ghosh's LS constituency

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has won the two civic bodies — Midnapore and Kharagpur which fall under the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.



Trinamool bagged 20 out of 35 seats in Kharagpur. Congress and BJP got six seats each while the Left got 2 seats and the Independent got one seat. Actor-turned-politician Hiron has been elected as a councillor.

According to the locals, people who had once voted for the BJP have now turned their electoral support to the ruling party.

However, it may be mentioned here that Ghosh is not a resident of these civic bodies areas. He is an original resident of Gopiballavpur. During the last Assembly election the BJP lost to Trinamool Congress from Gopiballavpur.

This could be a face saving exercise for Ghosh this time as he is not a resident of any area that falls under these two civic bodies where the BJP lost to the ruling party once again.

Unlike Ghosh, other prominent faces of BJP like opposition leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Arjun Singh, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar who have lost to Trinamool Congress in their own ward.