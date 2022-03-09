TMC appoints new presidents of 4 dists in its state panel

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) changed the presidents of four districts on Tuesday. Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced their names while addressing the party leaders at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday afternoon.



Sudip Bandyopadhyay, veteran party leader and MP, will look after North Kolkata. Partha Pratim Roy has been made the president of Cooch Behar, while Kallol Khan becomes the president of Krishnagar North. Gopal Seth is the new president of the Bongaon organising district.

Partha Chatterjee has been made the secretary-general of the party while Subrata Bakshi is the state president of Trinamool Congress. Sudip Bandyppadhyay, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya have become members of the disciplinary committee.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has been made the state president of Trinamool Mahila Congress while Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has become the national president of the women's wing.

Amit Mitra becomes the vice-president of the party. Saugata Roy, Bratya Basu, Dipak Adhikari (Dev), Satabdi Roy, Abdul Karim and Derek O' Brien, among others, became vice-presidents of the state committee of Trinamool.

Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Kunal Ghosh, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dr Shashi Panja, Pratima Mondol, Krishna Kalyani, Rabi Tudu and Tanmoy Ghosh, among others, became the general secretary.

Raj Chakraborty has become the chairman of the cultural committee. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Aroop Biswas, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh have been made members of the media cell. Bidesh Basu has been made chairman of the Sports Committee.

Jaya Dutta was made chairman of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad while Tribankur Bhattacharya became

its president.