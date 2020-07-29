TMC appoints 34 spokespersons

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress announced the names of 12 spokespersons on national and another 22 leaders to talk on state issues.



This is for the first time when the party has specified 34 leaders to talk on national and state level issues.

This is likely to avoid confusion.

In case any comment is required on national and state level issues, the media can get hold of any of them to get an official version of the party.

The party has already changed the district presidents and set up a seven member core committee and state committee to implement the roadmap for 2021 Assembly election.

The party leaders who will be talking on national issues are Amit Mitra, Derek O' Brien, Dinesh Trivedi, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Manish Gupta, Nadim Ul Haque, Partha Chatterjee, Shashi Panja, Sougata Roy, Sugato Bose, Sekhendu Sekhar Roy and Vivek Gupta.

The 22 party leaders who will be commenting on state level issues are Subrata Mukherjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Partha Chatterjee, Santanu Sen, Samir Chakraborty, Bratya Basu, Debangshu Bhattacharya, Rajib Banerjee, Tapash Roy, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Nayana Bandyopadhyay, Partha Bhowmick, Om Prakash Misra, Nirbed Roy, Debu Tudu, Dinesh Bajaj, Shilbhadra Dutta, Sudip Raha, Supriyo Chanda, Bijoy Upadhyay, Biswajit Deb, Arup Chakraborty and Kunal

Ghosh. Derek O' Brien will coordinate day to day activities of AITC media cell.

The announcement of the names of party leaders who have been assigned to talk on national and state level issues indicates that party supremo Mamata Banerjee will leave no stone unturned to ensure the party's victory in 2021 Assembly election.