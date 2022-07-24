TMC announces names of Sabhapati for four Gram Panchayat Samities of Siliguri

Darjeeling: Names of the Sabhapati and Sahasabhapati of the four Panchayat Samities were announced by the Trinamool Congress Darjeeling district committee on Saturday.



The Sabhapatis and Sahasabhapatis of the four Panchayat Samities along with the Pradhans of Gram Panchayats will be elected on June 25 while the oath taking of the Sabhadipati and Sahasabadhipati of the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) will be held on July 26.

Incidentally the SMP had gone to polls on June 26. Out of 9 seats of the SMP, TMC has won 8 and a lone seat and fallen in the BJP's kitty. In Siliguri, 4 Panchayat Samities and 19 Gram Panchayats out of 22 are in the control of the TMC with the remaining three hung.

Earlier, the names of Arun Ghosh had been announced as the Sabhadipati of the SMP and Roma Reshmi Ekka as the Saha Sabhadipati. Captain Naliniranjan Rai has been chosen as the leader of the TMC in the SMP.

Papiya Ghosh, President, Siliguri District Committee, TMC announced the names of the Sabhapati and Sahasabhapatis of the 4 Panchayat Samities. Pratima Roy has been nominated as the Sabhapati for Matigara and Sushanto Ghosh as the Sahasabhapati. For Naxalbari block, Ananda Ghosh has been nominated as Sabhapati and Sajni Subba as Sahasabhapati. For Kharibari Block Ratna Singa Roy is the Sabhapati and Monika Roy Singha as Sahasabhapati. For Phansidewa Reena Ekka has been chosen as the Sabhapati and Chandra Mohan Roy as the Sahasabhapati.

"The names of the Pradhans of the Gram Panchayat will be announced soon," stated Ghosh. The swearing in ceremony of the Sabhadipati and Sahasabhdipati for the SMP will take place on July 26 at the Sarajini Sangha Ground in Matigara at 1pm on July 26.